Letters to the Editor for Aug. 19

Painful history

Lest we forget or not be informed: In 1859 when Oregon was admitted to the Union, its (Oregon’s) constitution forbade black people from living, working, or owning property in the state. This law was in place until 1926.

Al Brown

Hood River

Support immigrants

“Having grown up on an orchard in The Dalles and owned and operated radio stations there and in Hood River for more than 20 years, I know our values and way of life. I will never back down.”

The author of this quote is Greg Walden, in a fundraising letter he recently wrote to his supporters. Reading those two lines over and over made me really think about the values many of us hold here in Hood River. It is pretty simple. Most people want respect. With many states threatening to get rid of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), the very orchards you grew up on are being threatened with labor shortages due to immigrant fear.

I’m sure you know, Mr. Walden, that the work on an orchard is very physical and tiring. A friend, who has had a pear orchard since the 1980s, says that in all this time, only four Caucasian people have applied to work for him. They lasted three days. The ratio of work ethic to poverty is exponential. The lower you are on the poverty scale, the harder you work. I see this in my second language students.

Mr. Walden, I invite you to come into my classroom and watch who works the hardest. Those students should not have to live in fear of DACA being taken away, and families being deported.

Please support realistic immigration legislation, such as the nonpartisan Bridge Act in the House. My classroom and my life have been made richer for the immigrants I have had the opportunity to teach. I will not back down in my support of my students and their families.

Carolyn Welty

Hood River

Stay atomic strong

After reading the letter, “Abolish atomic bombs” (Aug. 12) by one of your readers, I was curious as to how many actual deaths were attributed to the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Officially there were reported 110,000 immediate deaths and in the following days, an additional 75,000 deaths were caused by the two bombs. I’m sure those numbers do not take into account the deaths in the following years caused by radiation, etc.

On the flip side, it was estimated that at least one million American military lives were spared and probably at least that many Japanese military and civilian lives were saved because it ended the war then, rather than prolonging the war. It was felt that the Japanese would never surrender their homeland with use of conventional weapons.

Also, the writer mentions the recently signed nuclear weapons ban signed by the 122 non-nuclear nations. Not one of the nine nations possessing nuclear weapons, including North Korea or Iran or the U.S., signed the agreement.

Unfortunately, as long as there are people out there that want to do us in, we have to be prepared to defend ourselves. Until the world changes, we need to stay strong.

Phil Lane

Parkdale

How will we help?

What kind of people openly admire someone who killed himself after destroying the country he claimed to love, along with much of the rest of the world? I have been unable to think of a greater, more miserably incompetent, abysmal failure … the kind of people who need a lot of help. How are we going to help them?

David Warnock

Hood River