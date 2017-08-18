Lions add a health screening date

The Oregon Lions health screening truck will be at Families in the Park on Aug. 24 with a free screening from 3-6 p.m. Hood River Lions have conducted three health screenings so far in 2017, with two events in Odell and one in Parkdale, in coordination with Oregon Child Development Coalition. Volunteer DeeAnn Bohn reported that 376 people were screened, including 279 tested for blood pressure, and 85 referred to doctors for blood pressure problems. Out of 177 people screened for glucose levels, 17 were referred to physicians. Out of 297 people tested for visual acuity, 188 were given medical or vision referrals. The people screened were local families, and most live in the area year-round and have no vision insurance or have difficulties paying to see a doctor, according to Bohn.