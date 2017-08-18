Nuttin’ to do? Our final daily activity summer guide for the Gorge

As the end of summer nears, remember there is more to do than just watch the eclipse. Here is the final installment of our School’s Out-to-Labor Day list of one-a-day activities for the busy Gorge summer. (As this is intended for fun, we have not included “back to school shopping.”)

Our apologies for missing the Wednesday paper with this week. We got caught up in our preview coverage of that bit of summertime fun, the Eclipse. Here’s hoping you had fun at the Aug. 17 Families in the Park, at Jackson Park, where Indian Creek Eye Center handed out solar viewing glasses. The band was “Aerosmith Rocks.” (Most fitting Aerosmith eclipse tune: “Bright Light Fright.”)

Same with Aug. 18 Pacific Crest Trail Days, Cascade Locks; however, the events, classes, workshops and more fun continue Aug. 19-20 (pctdays.com). The year’s final “Nuttin’ to Do?” ends with Labor Day, but with a bonus on page A2:

Aug. 19 — Skamania County Fair 5K. Held at the fairgrounds in Stevenson. Cost is $5 for non-members of the Columbia Gorge Running Club, but is free to members (columbiagorgerunningclub.com).

Aug. 20 — Columbia Gorge Paddle Challenge. SUP festival featuring races, live music, demos, and lessons at Waterfront Park. Prices range from $20 to $90 (gorgepaddlechallenge.com).

Aug. 21 — The eclipse — what else? But please be Eclipse Equipped, and remember to wear your ISO eyewear (details this page).

Aug. 22 — Get some ideas for recreation, dining and more on the activities map installed last month at the bike plaza/public restroom facility, Third and State.

Aug. 23 — Get on board: Try Stand Up Paddling. Check out any of the waterfront schools; they are happy to answer all your questions before you hit the water on this popular, accessible form of recreation.

Aug. 24 — Never too late to learn to make cheese: try the cheesemaking class at FISH Food Bank, courtesy of OSU Extension. Cost is $10, and pre-registration required; call 541-386-3343, or go to bit.ly/FoodPreservationalaCarteClasses.

Aug. 25 — Get some fruit to go with the cheese: Pick some up fresh at a farm stand on the Fruit Loop. Pears are on, with apples soon to follow.

Aug. 26 — Tilly Jane restoration fundraiser, 5-9 p.m. at Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen, 1235 State St., then head a few blocks south to Movies in the Park at Jackson Park.

Aug. 27 — Respect the kiters’ lines, but put on your wading shoes and take a walk out to the end of the Sandbar. Take in the dramatic views of the river, the hills, and Hood River’s downtown. Use caution where the sand meets the main Columbia channel: it drops off and the current is swift.

Aug. 28 — Try a Monday night picnic at nearby Tucker Park (no campfires) on the grass or at one of several well-kept tables. Then, head down the trail to one of several swimming holes and small beaches to enjoy the cool wonders of the river Hood. (Sturdy footwear recommended: the trail is less than a quarter-mile but a bit of a boulder climb at places.)

Aug. 29 — Check out the updated maps, mounted on short posts, at several locations downtown including the Post Office and City Hall. (Remember that public restrooms are actually located at Third and State.)

Aug. 30 — History Museum of Hood River County, Oregon Humanities Conversation Project. Jennifer Burns Bright: “Fish Tales: Traditions and Challenges of Seafood in Oregon,” 6 p.m.; free.

Aug. 31 — Summer swan song: Families in the Park, 6-9 p.m. at Jackson Park. Featuring “Hit Machine.” (photo above)

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 thru Nov. 30 — Our Latino Community: Economic and Cultural Contributions Exhibit at the History Museum of Hood River County: presentation by Natalia Fernandez, curator and archivist, OSU Libraries, opening event for the exhibit.

Sept. 2 — PCT: Bunker to Bonneville 50K. Run from the Whistle Punk trailhead to North Bonneville. Cost is $75; profits from the event will go to the Columbia Gorge Running Club scholarship fund that gives scholarships to student athletes (columbiagorgerunningclub.com).

Sept. 3 — Free concert, courtesy of Performing Arts Initiative of the Gorge, with pianist Hunter Noack, 7 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Hotel.

Sept. 4 — Sold out, but come down and cheer them on: the 75th Annual Roy Webster Cross Channel Swim (hoodriver.org/roy-webster-cross-channel-swim).

•

Here’s where “Nuttin’ to Do” stops for 2017, though we will suggest following up the first week of school with a visit on Sept. 9-10 to the Hood River Fly-in at WAAAM Air and Auto Museum. See hundreds of visiting airplanes, and enjoy standing WAAAM displays, food and activities, and visit with pilots. Museum open 9-5 p.m., Lions Club breakfast 8 a.m. both days. (www.waaamuseum.org).