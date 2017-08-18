Pet of the Week: Roxy is happy, friendly girl

Beautiful Roxy has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week, who describe her as the happiest girl around! She loves everybody she meets and sure knows how to bring a smile to volunteers’ faces.

Roxy is some sort of terrier mix and about 3 years old. She's is a little smarty-pants and learning her doggy manners quickly. Roxy is playful with both people and dogs. Anyone that wants to romp around and have a good time is okay in her book! She may be playful, but Roxy is also a total snuggle bug. She knows when it's time to just hang out and relax.

Roxy is current on shots, microchipped and spayed. The adoption fee for Roxy is $205.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions.

Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service.

For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.