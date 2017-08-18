Police Log, Aug. 7 to 13

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Aug. 8 — Belmont Avenue — Female went into a local bar and confronted her husband for seeing another woman. The woman caused a commotion inside the bar. When she left, she left in the vehicle her husband had drove there. In leaving, she hit him with it and knocked him down, causing injury. She was arrested and charged with domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Aug. 8 — Ruthton Park — Female arrested for unlawful possession of a schedule I drug and cited for minor in possession of marijuana. Another female was also cited for minor in possession of marijuana.

Aug. 10 — Hood River — A Vancouver resident was arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and lodged at NORCOR. In the same incident, another Vancouver resident was arrested and lodged on two outstanding warrants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine and also lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Aug. 11 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male reported to be on property after previously being trespassed for theft.

Aug. 13 — Cascade Avenue, 2700 block — Vandalism reported. No items appeared to be taken, but the front door was damaged.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Aug. 9 — Hood River — White Salmon resident arrested and lodged on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. A subsequent breath test showed the individual to have a BAC above the legal limit.

Aug. 11 — 12th Street and Belmont Avenue — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence.

Aug. 11 —I-84 at milepost 63 — A Portland resident was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. A subsequent breath test showed a BAC of more than twice the legal limit.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Aug. 7 — Rand Road, 900 block — Use of a credit card fraudulently online reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Aug. 7 — Hood River — Officer responded to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash near the marina.

Aug. 7 — Hood River — Oregon female arrested for reckless driving, reckless endangering and unlawful water pollution after she drove the car she was driving into the marina.

Aug. 7 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Hit and run reported.

Aug. 9 — Hood river — Hit and run reported to have occurred sometime overnight.

Aug. 9 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Officer responded to a parking lot on a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Aug. 8 — Oak Street, 100 block — Shoplifter cited and released.

Aug. 8 — State Street, 800 block — Theft of a pair of poi concrete dogs reported.

Aug. 10 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer responded to a report of a male stealing a lighter.

Aug. 11 — Event Site — Stolen items reported.

Aug. 11 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Aug. 12 — Hope Avenue, 1600 block — Hood River male arrested for probation violation, robbery I, menacing, attempted assault I and obstruction. A female was arrested for failure to appear (bench warrant), robbery I, prostitution, giving false information to a police officer, and four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Aug. 12 — Wasco Street, 1500 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was parked on Wasco Street with the keys in it. The owner signed a stolen vehicle report and the vehicle was entered as stolen.

Aug. 12 — Wasco Street, 1500 block — Theft reported.

Aug. 13 — State Street, 600 block — Theft of a snow blower reported.

Aug. 9 — E Marina Drive, 1000 block — Washington female reported the loss of her wallet containing several credit cards and identification.

Other:

Aug. 13 — Wasco Street, 1000 block — Officer responded to a CPR in progress for an unresponsive male. The male was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Aug. 13 — Hope Avenue, 1600 block — Juvenile male cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol and transported to NORCOR Juvenile on a temporary hold.