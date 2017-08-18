Portland Timbers Regional Training Center tryouts Aug. 23 and 26

The Portland Timbers will be creating a Regional Training Center in Hood River to help identify and develop more soccer players in the Gorge. Boys and girls born in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 are all welcome to come to the Hood River Timbers RTC tryouts taking place Aug. 16, 23, and 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Henderson Stadium at HRVHS. There is no tryout fee, but if interested, you will need to register online. For more information, contact either HRVHS boy’s soccer Head Coach Jaime Rivera at jaime.rivera@hoodriver.k12.or.us or Erik Lyslo at elyslo@timbers.com.