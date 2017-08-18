‘Terrific Tale of Thumbelina’ Aug. 25 at Arts Center

Join Columbia Center for the Arts on Friday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for The Oregon Shadow Theater’s (OST) production of “The Terrific Tale of Thumbelina.” Oregon Shadow Theater is a Portland-based company specializing in the art of shadow puppetry.
Their productions are noted for exquisite, colorful puppets, live music and sound effects, and lively good humor, stated a press release. Among other honors, OST has twice received the Unima Citation for Excellence in the Art of Puppetry.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors over 62. Tickets are available online at columbiaarts.org, at Waucoma Bookstore, and in the gallery, 215 Cascade Ave.
