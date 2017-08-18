‘Walk with Ease’ starts in September

The Arthritis Foundation Walk with Ease program will be offered starting Sept. 11 at Wilson Park, Second and May streets, Hood River. This is a structured walking program that teaches participants how to safely make physical activity part of their everyday life. The program is designed to help people living with arthritis better manage their pain and is also ideal for people without arthritis who want to make walking a daily habit.



The Walk with Ease program offers support, information and tools to help participants develop successful exercise routines. Individuals can choose to do the program on their own with the help of a workbook or can join others in a six-week group series led by a certified leader. During the program, participants will learn proper stretching and pain management techniques, as well as build stamina and walking pace. The program can even be modified to meet the needs of individual participants so that each person can develop an exercise routine that fits their unique goals.

“Research shows that walking is not only good for joints, but also helps improve the health of the heart, lungs and bones,” said Britta Willson of the Mid-Columbia Council of Governments’ Area Agency on Aging. “Walking can also help manage weight which can reduce one’s risk for arthritis in the knee, heart disease and diabetes. If you can be on your feet for 10 minutes without increased pain, you will most likely have success with Walk with Ease.”



The information and strategies taught in the Arthritis Foundation Walk with Ease program are based on research and tested programs in exercise science, behavior change and arthritis management. Walk with Ease is shown to increase balance, strength and walking pace, as well as reduce the pain and discomfort of arthritis. The program is also shown to build participant confidence to be physically active and improve overall health.

Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Willson 541-298-4101, ext. 1007.

Before starting any exercise program, always check with your physician.