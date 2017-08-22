The Ale List: Full Sail and Harrington team up with Red Ale

Full Sail Brewing last week released Harrington’s Bourbon Aged Northwest Red Ale, sales benefiting the Harrington Family Foundation, which provides collegiate scholarships and mentorship support to Oregon’s future leaders. “This beer is 100 percent in the red zone,” said Oregon Duck legend and former NFL quarterback Joey Harrington. The release is available for a limited time in 16.9-ounce bottles and on draft (10.2 percent ABV, 39 IBUs).

Harrington and Full Sail Brewmaster Jim Kelter brewed this red ale with two-row pale, caramel red and caramel rye malts, along with nugget hops. “With 30 years of brewing behind us, it was a first to put someone of Joey’s stature ‘under center’ so to speak in our brewhouse,” said Kelter. “He deftly took the snap and the result is our Harrington’s Bourbon Aged Northwest Red Ale. This Imperial Red Ale, aged for months in Buffalo Trace whisky barrels, is deep red and offers aromas of vanilla, spice, and toffee.”

For lack of space in the Aug. 12 edition, we had to cut out part of an The Ale List item about pFriem Family Brewing getting the Oregon ranking in the Best Craft Ale in All 50 States listing on MSN.com. The article elaborated this way:

pFriem is “a family affair of a brewery. With influence from Belgium and obvious ties to the culture of the Pacific Northwest, these classy crafters focus on the artisanal side of things. The tasting room has views of the Columbia and White Salmon rivers and features a fire pit and outdoor patio, upping the elegance even more. The Golden Coffee Ale is the standout of the bunch with flavors for both coffee and beer lovers alike. The brewers use the word ‘quaffable’ to describe the taste, and if that doesn’t answer all questions, we don’t know what will.”

Taking nothing away from pFriem, for the honor is well-deserved, we offer this note to MSN:

As my associate Patrick Mulvihill pointed out, you could randomly apply some version of the “and if that doesn’t answer all the questions” capper to just about any list — breakfast biscuits, bagel joints, cappuccino, karaoke bars — and it would still, well, not answer all the questions. In part because “quaffable” ably describes much of pFriem’s output. To wit:

Brew of the week: pFriem Family Brewing’s Belgian pale ale (5.5 ABV, 15 IBU) celebrating the 10th anniversary of Bailey’s Taproom in Portland, further cementing pFriem’s place as an Oregon elite brewery. Get this one-off while you can, for it will not last. This crisp, floral fare is true to the waterfront taproom sign’s description, which promises shades of white flower and stone fruit. These notes come across as something subtle, yet complex, an extraction of the essence of plum or apricot in both the flavor and perfume, with other fruit suggestions vaguely evident. Like any fine ale, this one works well when it warms up a few degrees, but I found its plum and strawberry bouquet to be notably distinct fresh from the tap.