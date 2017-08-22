Entertainment Update for Aug. 23 edition

Polecat at River City Sept. 1

“Polecat has traveled all over Northwest with 650 appearances and four albums in seven years. Their unique instrumentation and smart song arrangements enable them to seamlessly blend genres including Americana, celtic, rock, reggae, and world music into their sound.” Polecat returns to Hood River on Friday, Sept. 1 at the River City Saloon. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Jose Maya Duo at the Buffalo

On Thursday, Aug. 24 Jose Maya's new duo performs on the White Buffalo patio. Dan Boller (keys/vocals) and Maya (percussion) describe their music as "greasy blues and jazz grooves." Music starts at 6 p.m. The White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Indian Summer at CGDC

Don’t miss Columbia River Indian Summer on Sept. 9 at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. This free event will feature artisans, musicians and vendors throughout the day from the regional Native American community. For more information, call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

Howlin’ Woods at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Al & Kenny's Tuesday Taps & Tunes, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25: The Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26: Howlin' Woods, 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Latino art on display Sept. 1-30

Columbia Center for the Arts hosts a month-long, center-wide celebration of Latino art and culture throughout September. This program is part of the art center’s 2017 Cultural Series, which included honoring the art and culture of Japan and will feature Native American arts and culture in November. Opening Reception is Friday, Sept. 1 from 6-8 p.m.

During September, all facets of the center (gallery, theater and studio/classroom) will host programming and events focusing on Latino art.

“We’re so excited to be having these cultural events this year,” said Kerry Cobb, executive director of the art center. “Our May Japanese Arts & Culture events were so popular and well-attended, and we’re looking forward to all the events and beautiful art that will be featured in the September Latino Arts & Culture programming, where all of our visual arts, performing arts, and classes will focus on the rich Latino artistic and cultural heritage.”

‘In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild’ at CG Hotel Sept. 3

Hunter Noack is a native Oregonian and an internationally acclaimed concert pianist who integrates literature, visual art, dance, theater and design in his presentations of classical music. On Sept. 3, he brings his “In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild” series to local audiences. Inspired by the Depression-era WPA and its free and low-cost artistic outreach to the general public, Noack presents the free concerts in outdoor settings and through the use of wireless headphones, the music “becomes a live soundtrack accompanying each person’s outdoor odyssey.”



“In a Landscape” has been presented in forests, fields, deserts, caves, historic sites, and near public art installations. The local performance will be outdoors at the Columbia Gorge Hotel.

Noack’s “In a Landscape” is free thanks to the sponsorship of the Wallace and Priscilla Stevenson Family. The performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Hotel. Supporting Noack will be members of the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) string quartet. For additional information, go to gorgeperformingarts.org.

Mayer, McLean at CG Hotel

Tim Mayer will be playing and singing at the Valentino Bar at the Columbia Gorge Hotel for the next two weeks, Thursday to Saturday from 6-10 p.m. (Aug. 24-26 and Aug. 31 and Sept 1-2.) Vocalist Maddie McLean will be joining him on Friday nights of both weeks. McLean is a HRVHS alum who just graduated from Bates College with degrees in music and biochemistry.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.