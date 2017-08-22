Genealogical Society meets Sept. 9 in TD

The next Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society meeting will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles, in the Basalt Café.

The general meeting and program will begin at 1 p.m. and feature Sandy Bisset, who will present on land records. The meeting and program are open the public, and all those interested in genealogy and family history are encouraged to attend.

The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society meets the second Saturday of each month. Schedules and more information can be found on the group’s blog at gorgegen.blogspot.com or website at community. gorge.net/ genealogy.