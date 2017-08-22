The old picnic shelter is gone and where it stood is the new asphalt base for tennis and pickleball courts and basketball hoops at Golden Eagle Park. Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation is upgrading the park, located next to Traner Field at Hood River Valley High School. Supervisor Will Altig of James Dean Construction said the trenches have been dug for underground utilities, fencing is about to go up, and the court will be surfaced, with scheduled opening this fall. The parking lot will be enlarged and paved, but is currently closed; drivers are directed to the main HRVHS lots off Indian Creek Road instead. The park will also have bocce ball courts, two picnic shelters, a restroom, and a bike skills area, and will tie into the south leg of Indian Creek Trail with a relocated trail and fitness elements.