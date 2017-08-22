Gorge Cup summer series ends

The annual Gorge Cup windsurfing series came to an end earlier this month. On Aug. 12-13, the last two races of this series were completed.

Phil Soltysiak is this year’s Gorge Cup winner after finishing second in the sixth race and first in the final race of the series, known as the Dakine Derby, which is held on the Columbia River in front of the Event Site. Soltysiak finished with 5.4 points in the low-score-wins series, and that was more than enough to keep off Hood River’s Bruce Peterson, who finished behind Soltysiak in both final races, earning him an overall of 13.7 points.

Peterson and MacRae Wylde, who were first and second place winners in last year’s series, have always been contenders for that first-place spot, with Peterson commonly finishing second and Wylde winning back in 2015. This year, the two finished second and third because of Soltysiak’s second place finish in race six and first place finishes in the fifth and seventh, and they were just too much to overcome.

Tyson Poor and Tavis Perez are other names usually are in the discussion for the top spot in the series, but both barely cracked top 10 this year as Poor finished eighth with an overall of 35.7 points and Perez had a 10-place finish of 46.0 final points.

Another successful Gorge Cup series is over, but this year’s community involvement was quite a bit different then years past, according to race organizer Scotia Bauer. “Spectator turnout was awesome this year,” said Bauer. “We educated the spectators and you could tell they were intrigued this year as to what was going on out there.”

Another reason for the growing interests in this series, and windsurfing in general, is the newer, more accessible windsurfing style of foil racing, and next year’s Gorge Cup will try to accommodate this interest more.

“More people are starting to get into foil’s,” said Bauer. “I plan on creating a division for windsurf foil racing, as this will be the next big thing for this series.” But more than anything, this addition to the series is a chance to attract new competitors — one thing Bauer stressed was that this series “needs new competitors,” which is why anyone who wants to participate in their first race can for free.

“We always like to see the younger age groups coming out here and I hope next year we can make even more progression into attracting that audience,” she said.