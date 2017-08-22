HR County Library District holds annual Unity Picnic to celebrate diversity, reading

Join the Hood River County Library District on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for the annual Unity Picnic, a celebration of diversity and the culmination of the library’s summer reading program.

Bring a blanket to the Georgiana Smith Memorial Gardens at the Hood River Library for a free taco bar by Michoacán, Mike’s ice cream and non-alcoholic beverages. Music will be provided by 6 del Rio. Drawings for the winners of the adult and teen summer reading programs will be announced. Activities will be provided by Arts in Education of the Gorge, Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance, Gorge Ecumenical Ministries, and The History Museum of Hood River County.

No alcohol, please.

Bilingual music at CL Library

Visit the Cascade Locks Library at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 and noon on Saturday, Aug. 26 to hear the bilingual music of Violet Montenegro.

The Hood River County Library District is partnering with FISH Food Bank to provide free books and music at the monthly food distribution site in Cascade Locks gymnasium inside city hall. In July, the library provided books and music to about 15 families.

Although this program takes place during the food bank’s food giveaway, this program is free and open to the public.

Both the Unity Picnic and bilingual music events are free and and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.