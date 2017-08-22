New lodgings

Andreas Ochoa of Rogue Adventures Group power-washes the roof of Hood River Adventure Lodge at Oak and 13th streets as workers prepare for opening on about Sept. 15. The signs of the former Prater’s Motel are down, and improvements include wooden privacy screens and metal planting boxes. Changes to the investment group structure contributed to stalling progress on the project since summer 2016, according to Ochoa.
