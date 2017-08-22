poTENtial series continues at Center for Arts

Columbia Center for the Arts continues its poTENtial arts series Aug. 26 with two presentations of Thumbelina by The Oregon Shadow Theater at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Oregon Shadow Theater is a Portland-company specializing in the art of shadow puppetry. Their productions are noted for colorful puppets, live music, sound effects, and lively humor, and is a collaboration of shadow puppeteer Deb Chase and musician/actor Mick Doherty, according to a press release.

On Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 16 at 2 p.m., Milagro Theater presents El Payaso and Mijita Fridita. El Payaso is the story of philanthropist Ben Linder, who brought electricity to villages in Nicaragua. Mijita Fridita portrays artist Frida Kahlo as a young girl struggling with polio and learning to use her imagination to dream and create.

Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. — Film: Film Critic Shawn Levy. Spend an evening inside the mind of Levy, Portland author, critic, teacher, and community volunteer. From 1992-2013, Shawn wrote for The Oregonian. Prior to that, he was senior editor of the late American Film Magazine and associate editor of Boxoffice Magazine. He has written about film, pop culture, books, and sports for the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, & many others. He currently reviews movies for KGW-TV. (Sponsored by Kerry and David Cobb.)

Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased online at columbiaarts.org or in the art center

The 2017 poTENtial Program Series is sponsored by Cathedral Ridge Winery, Print It!, Oak Street Hotel & Vacation Homes, and the Hood River Hotel.