School Construction

Construction continues at both middle schools in the Hood River County School District as Kirby Naglehout Construction crews and sub-contractors work to prepare the heavily remodeled buildings for school reopening Sept. 5. At Wy’east Middle School, a crew puts in new concrete walkways Monday as part of the extensive revisions to the school’s main parking lot and public access and transportation areas. Wy’east begins registering students for the 2017-18 school year starting Aug. 23 in the blue gym. Look for signs directing visitors to the neighboring Hood River County Fairgrounds parking area.