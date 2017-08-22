‘Sketchbook Project’ invites conversation

With the new “Sketchbook Project,” Columbia Center for the Arts is looking ahead to a January 2018 exhibition.

The center has distributed about 40 fresh sketchbooks to artists all over the world, and more are available.

For a 2018 exhibition titled “Community Conversations,” the art center is launching a new “Artist Sketchbook Library” — home to sketchbooks submitted by artists. The idea is the brainchild of Hood River artist Robin Panzer.

Participating artists will fill their sketchbooks with their own art, musing, drawings, collages, etc. Artists may collaborate with another artist or artists, or fill a few pages and pass the book on to another artist. Completed sketchbooks must be returned to the Columbia Art Center by Dec. 1.

The books will become a permanent part of the CCA gallery sketchbook library that will be available to the public to look through. The plan is for the library to continue, with more artists contributing books over the years. Visitors to the gallery will also be able to contribute to community sketchbooks.

Sketchbooks are available at the gallery, or email Executive Director Kerry Cobb at director@columbiaarts.org. Include your name, address, and email, and one will be mailed to you.

For more details, visit www.columbiaarts.org/?s=Sketchbooks.