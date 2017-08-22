Sports briefs for Aug. 23

Portland Timbers Regional Training Center tryouts Aug. 26

The Portland Timbers will be creating a Regional Training Center in Hood River to help identify and develop more soccer players in the Gorge. Boys and girls born in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 are all welcome to come to the Hood River Timbers RTC tryouts taking place Aug. 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Henderson Stadium at HRVHS. There is no tryout fee, but if interested, you will need to register online at registration.timbers.com under the RTC Hood River section. Erik Lyslo’s job as the director of the Portland Timbers and Thorns Olympic Development Program and Regional Training Center is to identify young talent in the state, help develop talent through their programs and then give players an opportunity to work their way up the soccer ladder to bigger and better opportunities. These tryouts are a hint in that direction, as the Portland Timbers organization recognizes that the Gorge has created some great soccer players over the years, and because of this, “we are creating a Regional Training Center in Hood River to help identify and develop more young players,” said Lyslo. For more information, contact either HRVHS boy’s soccer Head Coach Jaime Rivera at jaime.rivera@hoodriver.k12.or.us or Lyslo at elyslo@timbers.com.

Mutts on the Mountain Aug. 26

You and your dog(s) are invited to an outdoor festival at Mt. Hood Meadows this weekend. The first ever Mutts on the Mountain outdoor festival is a fundraising event that benefits the Oregon Humane Society; all event proceeds will benefit the animals at OHS. The festivities start at 11 a.m., including hiking, doggie sno-cones, collar decorating, raffle prizes and more. Meadows will also be running the Stadium chairlift for scenic chair rides and access to hiking trails. After the hike, enjoy the rest of your day with music, drinks, and a barbeque on the deck at Mt. Hood Meadows. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of event. Children age five and under are free. Be sure you and your dog are conditioned for this event.

To purchase tickets and find out more visit secure.oregonhumane.org/mutts-mtn-17/Donate/Tickets.

Love Your Columbia Day Aug. 26

Join Mt. Hood Meadows from 10 a.m. to noon to help seek out those tiny pieces and tossed recyclables Meadows hasn’t collected in their year-round litter collections. Everyone is welcomed to join as Meadows could use your support. People will gather at the back deck of Meadows before and if available Meadows, asks you to please bring gloves, a litter grabber, and bottles of water for the event. In gratitude, Meadows is offering collectors a scenic chair ride on Stadium that day as the lift will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit www.solveoregon.org/get-involved/events/love-your-columbia-day-mt-hood-meadows.