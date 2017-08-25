A crucial season for Horizon’s soccer team growth

Horizon’s soccer team last year was very close to competing in the 1A state title game as they lost in the semifinals against North Clackamas Christian School.

They went back and forth with each other the whole game and headed into overtime tied at 3-3.

After both scored a goal in overtime, Horizon dropped penalty kicks 1-3, “but it was some of the best soccer I had ever seen and then we end up going into the last game and take home third,” said Head Coach Andrew Stenberg. “The way things ended last year, has me excited to get back to work this year.”

This year, Horizon is without two of their three captains from last season, one of which was their main star forward, Quinn Roetcisoender, who nearly got a hattrick in every game. He’s a big loss for this program, but a week and a half into practice, Horizon’s soccer team has already seen more numbers on the field than previous years, which is a good sign for the progression of this team.

I say progression because this is a team that has a lot of younger players who are still developing. With only four seniors on this roster, a big focus on this year’s team “is to improve every game and every practice,” said Stenberg. “If we lose a game 3-0, we’ll accommodate our goals, if we win a game 3-0, it’ll be, “How can we do better?’”

This is not to say that the team isn’t going to go out and win any games, but that they will progress and compete, which is all you can ask from any team no matter the situation.

The full team has yet to have a full practice together, with some of the kids still out on vacation or working summer jobs, but about 12 showed up to the field prior to their first game, “which is actually pretty good for preseason,” he said. “Normally for us, eight kids is the number we’re shooting for.”

Once everyone is back on the field, there will be an expected 18-20 kids on this year’s roster, with a total about 15 boys and five girls, four of them making up the senior class.

With the other 16 players being underclassmen, developing these athletes will pay huge dividends in upcoming years. “We’re obviously still hoping for the best this year,” said Stenberg. “But with a group of younger players, there’s an opportunity here to progress them moving forward into the future of this program, which is why our goal is to improve every game and every practice. If we can do that, there’s no need to wait for this team to be dominant. We can be that team this year — it’ll just take some work on all of our ends.”

Over the first week of practice, this team is showing signs in that direction, as Stenberg is already impressed with the players passing abilities.

“I’ve actually been surprised with how well they’ve been passing because they’re getting some tough balls to teammates and those are translating to good looks on goal,” he said.

However, the team has some work to do with both their ball control and communication. Stenberg has already made it clear, ball control is something this team needs to work on, and cones are the first thing out on the field before practice. With communication, there’s a thought that it’ll get better once everyone is out on the field together, “but communication can really help out a team or really hinder one, so I’d like that to be figured out quickly,” said Stenberg.

With the first game coming up on Sept. 5 at home against Grandview Christian at 4 p.m., Stenberg knows there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, but is excited for the season ahead.

“This game will be good for us as I get to experiment a little bit and move some players around to see where people do and don’t fit,” he said. “I have a great group of kids this year willing to put in the work and I am excited for both this season and the development of our younger players.”