First Farmworker Celebration hits Jackson Park Sunday

The community’s first celebration of farm workers happens Sunday at Jackson Park from 2-8 p.m.

The event, for the entire community, will feature music, food and games. Mayor Paul Blackburn and local orchard owners will speak starting at about 3:30 p.m., followed by performances by four local musical and dance groups and two visiting ones.

Orchardists will present awards to workers, according to Nubia Contreras, event organizer with Oregon Human Development Corporation.

“Many employers stay with the same employers for years, and we wanted to have a public place where the employers can recognize their employees for hard work and all the years they’ve been with the companies,” Contreras said.

“I am looking forward to providing a space where we can celebrate the hard work that farm workers do throughout the year,” Contreras said. “As a daughter of farmworkers and former farmworker myself, it’s a great feeling being able to give back to the community. I invite everybody to join us in our first ever celebration to honor those that under extreme heat and cold weather provide us with the food that makes its way to our table.”

OHDC is a not-for-profit providing services for farmworkers and disadvantaged individuals throughout Oregon continuously since 1979. The services include support, referral, advocacy, resources, assistance and education. These programs are funded through a variety of contracts with federal, state, local, and private funding sources. Its offices are located in Hood River, Klamath Falls, Woodburn, Hillsboro, Hermiston, and Ontario.

“Our goal is to get them out of the fields and into better paying jobs with benefits,” Contreras said. “It’ hard, I’ve done it myself.”

“It is not often that farm workers are publicly celebrated, usually a small gathering after the harvest,” she said. Contreras expects between 200-400 people. Food has been donated by Lake Taco. Community partners scheduled to host information tables at the celebration include:

Hood River Latino Network

Little Shredders Dental

The Next Door Inc. –Soy Sano

One Community Health

Immigration Counseling Service

Contreras said a similar event was held at the OHDC site in northern Nevada, and she decided to try it here.

“I went to the community and asked for donations, everyone is really willing to donate what they could afford,” she said. “There is a lot of support locally for farm workers and undocumented workers and we’re happy to be a part of the community that supports the undocumented folks,” she said.

Entertainment will start with Orgullo Morelense Cemica, a dance group from Vancouver performing traditional dancing from the Mexican state of Morelos.

“I’ve never seen it performed in Hood River,” Contreras said, adding that the dance form is known for its elaborate costumes, each dancer carrying a theme.

Order of Entertainment, starting at about 4 p.m.:

Orgullo Morelense Cemica (Vancouver)

Los Imparables (Woodburn)

Batalla M-5

La Renovada Banda Diamante

Los Amigos de la Sierra

Banda Nueva Generación