Happenings for Aug. 26

REUNIONS

Aug. 26 — HRVHS Class of 2007 Reunion, 6-9 p.m. at Divots, 3605 Brookside. Tickets $35/person; buy online at hrvhs2007.com.

CALL TO ARTISTS

Sept. 1 — Deadline for Gorge Artists Open Studio Tour Applications. $350 participation fee plus $25 nonrefundable application fee, or $175 reduced fee requires committee work plus $25 application fee. More at www. gorgeartists.org.

ON STAGE

Aug. 26 — “Thumbelina,” 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts. Tickets $20 adults and $15 seniors and students. By Oregon Shadow Theater.

FOR CHILDREN & TEENS

Aug. 26 — Bilingual Music, noon at the Cascade Locks Library. With Violet Montenegro. Free and open to the public. More at 541-386-2535.

Aug. 30 — Summer Teen Movies, 6:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. “Jurassic Park.” Free; for teens and tweens.

Aug. 31 — Speak to Me Language Group, 5 p.m. at Kidsense Pediatric Therapy Center. Interactive child-parent group; learn techniques for facilitating early childhood language development. Most appropriate for parents and children birth to 3. Free; drop-ins welcome but registration preferred at 541-386-0009 or kidsensepatientcare.gmail.com.

EXHIBITS

Thru Aug. 27 — Pacific Northwest Plein Air in the Columbia River Gorge at Maryhill Museum of Art, Goldendale.

Thru August — Wedding Dress Collection at The History Museum of Hood River County.

Thru August — “Scenes: Photography of the Gorge” at the Columbia Center for the Arts. Open daily 11-5 p.m.

Thru August — Human Figure at The Dalles Art Center. Annual open juried exhibit.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

Daily Mon. thru Fri. — Senior Meals, noon-1 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling. Open to public, all ages. For transportation call CAT at 541-386-4202. Suggested $5 donation. Supports seniors.

Mon. & Wed. — Community Meals at the Mosier Senior Center (East on Old Hwy. 30, turn at Kingdom Ave.). Open to public, all ages. Suggested $4 donation.

Mondays thru Aug. — RC-Vehicle Repair, 11 a.m. at Hood River Hobbies. Learn to fix your hobby-grade RC vehicle. RSVP at info@ hoodriverhobbies.com and include the type of vehicle you’d like to learn to fix (cars, drones, planes, etc.). $5; parents must register children. Offered thru Community Ed.

Aug. 26 — Hood River Farmers’ Market, 9-1 p.m. at Fifth and Columbia. Local food and craft vendors, children’s activities, live music, cooking demos, hot food vendors and more. DEBIT and SNAP cards, WIC and FDNP coupons accepted.

Aug. 26 — Heart of Hospice Community Grief and Loss Workshop, 10-noon at Heart of Hospice. Uses SoulCollage. Free; registration required because space is limited to 541-490-3593 or sandpiper921@yahoo.com.

Aug. 26 — Grief Share Meeting, 10-noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church. For those experiencing grief and loss. More at 541-386-1049.

Aug. 26 — Art and the Habit of Travel Sketching, 2 p.m. at Maryhill Museum. With Rita Sabler. All ages; free-$9.

Aug. 26 — “Pig Out” For Schools, 4-8 p.m. at Rheingarten Park, White Salmon. Fundraiser for White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) and community partners. Barbecue pork, sides, Everybody’s beer; $5 per plate, $5 beer for those 21-over with ID.

Aug. 26 — Hood River County Library District Annual Unity Picnic, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. A celebration of diversity and the culmination of the summer reading program. Bring a blanket; taco bar, ice cream and beverages. Music, activities. No alcohol. Free. More at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or hoodriverlibrary.org.

Aug. 26 — Wild Bill's Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 7 p.m. Fundraiser for Elks scholarship programs. Open to the community. Minimum $250 progressive blackout each week. Hosted by the Elks and the Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus.

Aug. 26 — Movies in the Park, 8:25 p.m. at Jackson Park. Sponsored by Community Ed. “Moana.” Free.

Aug. 27 — Gorge Cohousing Conversation, 1 p.m. at Dog River Coffee. Learn about cohousing in the Columbia River Gorge. Look for the table with their sign. More info at GorgeCohousing.com or email friends@gorgecohousing.com.

Aug. 27 — Mosier Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Hwy. 30 and Center Street (next to Mosier School). Live music and other activities. More at www.gorgegrown.com.

Aug. 24-27 — Wasco County Fair and Rodeo, Hunt Park, Tygh Valley. More at www.co.wasco.or.us and on Facebook.

Aug. 29 — Gorge Windbags Toastmaster Meeting, noon at Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River campus, 1730 College Way. Meets every Tuesday. Info at 541-506-6022 or tmsullivan@cgcc.edu.



Aug. 29 — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Hwy 14. Everyone welcome!

Aug. 29 — Putting Your House in Order at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont. Doors open at 5 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks provided by Anderson’s. Topics include essential documents to protect your family, wills and power of attorney, and social security updates. RSVP to Dianne Level at 541-806-4920 or level@gorge.net.

Aug. 30 — La Leche League, 11-noon at Dog River Coffee. Free; partners and siblings welcome. Breastfeeding support. More at LLLofHoodRiver@gmail or 541-778-3100.

Aug. 30 — Red Cross Blood Drive, 10-3:30 p.m. at Insitu, 901 E. Bingen Point Way, Bingen. Appointments to Amanda.Siefring@Insitu.com. Free barbecue lunch for participants.

Aug. 30 — Eat Smart, Live Strong, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at FISH Food Bank Kitchen, 1130 Tucker. Talk about easy ways to make smart food choices and exercise more. Sample Food Hero recipes and cook for one or two. More at Bridget.Hinton@ oregonstate.edu or 541-386-3343 ext. 38256.

Aug. 30 — Conservation Project at the History Museum of Hood River County, 6 p.m. Led by Jennifer Burns Bright, “Fish Tales: Traditions and Challenges of Seafood in Oregon.” Free.

Aug. 31 — Community Meals at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Noon; call CAT at 541-386-4202 for transport. More info at 541-352-7141. Each Thursday.

Aug. 31 — Smoking/Curing Meats, 6-9 p.m. at FISH Food Bank. OSU Extension Service Food Preservation class; $10. Preregistration required at bit.ly/FoodPreservationalaCarteClasses. More info at 541-386-3343 ext. 38258.

Sept. 1 — Gorge Women in Black, 12-1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak. Standing in silence for peace and justice every Friday. More on Facebook.

Sept. 1 — Movies in the Park at the Cascade Locks Marine Park. Starts at dusk; drugs, alcohol and tobacco prohibited. Free. “Aladdin.”

Sept. 2 — Lyle Lions Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Hwy 14. Everyone welcome!

Sept. 2 — Hood River Farmers’ Market, 9-1 p.m. at Fifth and Columbia. Local food and craft vendors, children’s activities, live music, cooking demos, hot food vendors and more. DEBIT and SNAP cards, WIC and FDNP coupons accepted.

Sept. 2 — Grief Share Meeting, 10-noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church. For those experiencing grief and loss. More at 541-386-1049.

Sept. 2 — Wild Bill's Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 7 p.m. Fundraiser for Elks scholarship programs. Open to the community. Minimum $250 progressive blackout each week. Hosted by the Elks and the Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus.

Sept. 3 — Mosier Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Hwy. 30 and Center Street (next to Mosier School). Live music and other activities. More at www.gorgegrown.com.

Sept. 5 — Gorge Windbags Toastmaster Meeting, noon at Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River campus, 1730 College Way. Meets every Tuesday. Info at 541-506-6022 or tmsullivan@cgcc.edu.



Sept. 5 — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Hwy 14. Everyone welcome!

Sept. 6 — Wellness Wednesday at Rite Aid. For seniors; free BMI and blood pressure checks, free samples, walk-in vaccinations, more. First Wednesday of each month during regular business hours.

Sept. 6 — La Leche League, 11-noon at Dog River Coffee. Free; partners and siblings welcome. Breastfeeding support. More at LLLofHoodRiver@gmail or 541-778-3100.

Sept. 6 — Eat Smart, Live Strong, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at FISH Food Bank Kitchen, 1130 Tucker. Talk about easy ways to make smart food choices and exercise more. Sample Food Hero recipes and cook for one or two. More at Bridget.Hinton@ oregonstate.edu or 541-386-3343 ext. 38256.

Sept. 6 — Mother Hope Support Group, 4 p.m. at Riverside Community Church. Meets first and third Wed. of month. Free support group for moms and moms-to-be; talk about what motherhood is really like. Babies in arms welcome.

Sept. 6-7 — Hanford Advisory Board Meeting at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Includes updates from each of the agencies followed by a public comment opportunity at 11:00 a.m. Board members will discuss draft advice on Hanford’s cleanup budget as well as future State-of-the-Site meetings. Meets 8:30-5 p.m. Wed. and 8:30-12:30 p.m. Thurs. More at 509-376-5803.

Sept. 7 — Community Meals at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. 11:30 a.m.; call CAT at 541-386-4202 for transport. More info at 541-352-7141. Each Thursday.

Sept. 8 — Gorge Women in Black, 12-1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak. Standing in silence for peace and justice every Friday. More on Facebook.

Sept. 8 — Movies in the Park at the Cascade Locks Marine Park. Starts at dusk; drugs, alcohol and tobacco prohibited. Free. “Moana.”

Sept. 9 — Radio Amateurs of the Gorge (RAGS) Meeting, 8 a.m. at HR Fire Department training room, 1785 Meyer Parkway. Anyone interested in amateur radio is invited to attend. Group meets second Sat. of each month. More info www.W7RAG.com.

Sept. 9 — Hood River Farmers’ Market, 9-1 p.m. at Fifth and Columbia. Local food and craft vendors, children’s activities, live music, cooking demos, hot food vendors and more. DEBIT and SNAP cards, WIC and FDNP coupons accepted.

Sept. 9 — Grief Share Meeting, 10-noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church. For those experiencing grief and loss. More at 541 386-1049.

Sept. 9 — Rural Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 10-2 p.m. in Odell. More at 541-506-2636.

n Sept. 9 — Love Your Community Tennis Tournament and Fundraiser, 3-8 p.m. at the May Street courts. Mix and match, round robin-style doubles tournament. $25; includes entry, prizes, food and drinks. Proceeds to court maintenance. More info and registration at lambert@gorge.net.

Sept. 9 — Wild Bill's Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 7 p.m. Fundraiser for Elks scholarship programs. Open to the community. Minimum $250 progressive blackout each week. Hosted by the Elks and the Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus.

Sept. 9-10 — Annual Hood River Fly-In, 8-5 p.m. at WAAAM. Cost $5-10. Enjoy hundreds of visiting airplanes, food and activities. Lions Club breakfast 8 a.m. Sat./Sun. Schedule at www.waaamuseum.org or call 541-308-1600.

Sept. 10 — Gorge Cohousing Conversation, 1 p.m. at Dog River Coffee. Learn about cohousing in the Columbia River Gorge. Look for the table with their sign. More info at GorgeCohousing.com or email friends@gorgecohousing.com.

Sept. 10 — Mosier Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Hwy. 30 and Center Street (next to Mosier School). Live music and other activities. More at www.gorgegrown.com.

Sundays, Sept. 10-Nov. 5 — Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, 12:15-2 p.m. at Covenant Hood River Church. Registration $100; early bird discount available. Nine-week class. Register at www.covenanthr.org or 541-386-8805.

Sept. 12 — Area Agency on Aging Senior Advisory Council Meeting, 10-noon at the MCCOG office, 1113 Kelly Ave., The Dalles. Public welcome, RSVP appreciated 541-298-4101. Advises the Mid-Columbia Council of Government Board on matters relating to older adults and people with disabilities.

Sept. 12 — Gorge Windbags Toastmaster Meeting, noon at Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River campus, 1730 College Way. Meets every Tuesday. Info at 541-506-6022 or tmsullivan@cgcc.edu.



Sept. 12 — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Hwy 14. Everyone welcome!

n Sept. 12 — Hood River County Democrats Meeting, 6 p.m. at May Street Elementary Cafeteria, 911 May St. (New location.) More at hoodriverdemocrats.org.

Sept. 13 — La Leche League, 11-noon at Dog River Coffee. Free; partners and siblings welcome. Breastfeeding support. More at LLLofHoodRiver@gmail or 541-778-3100.

Sept. 14 — Community Meals at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. 11:30 a.m.; call CAT at 541-386-4202 for transport. More info at 541-352-7141. Each Thursday.

Sept. 15 — Gorge Women in Black, 12-1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak. Standing in silence for peace and justice every Friday. More on Facebook.

Sept. 16 — Hood River Farmers’ Market, 9-1 p.m. at Fifth and Columbia. Local food and craft vendors, children’s activities, live music, cooking demos, hot food vendors and more. DEBIT and SNAP cards, WIC and FDNP coupons accepted.

Sept. 16 — Grief Share Meeting, 10-noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church. For those experiencing grief and loss. More at 541-386-1049.

Sept. 16 — Wild Bill's Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 7 p.m. Fundraiser for Elks scholarship programs. Open to the community. Minimum $250 progressive blackout each week. Hosted by the Elks and the Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus.

Sept. 17 — Mosier Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Hwy. 30 and Center Street (next to Mosier School). Live music and other activities. More at www.gorgegrown.com.

Sept. 19 — Gorge Windbags Toastmaster Meeting, noon at Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River campus, 1730 College Way. Meets every Tuesday. Info at 541-506-6022 or tmsullivan@cgcc.edu.

Sept. 19 — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Hwy 14. Everyone welcome!

Sept. 20 — La Leche League, 11-noon at Dog River Coffee. Free; partners and siblings welcome. Breastfeeding support. More at LLLofHoodRiver@gmail or 541-778-3100.

Sept. 20 — Mother Hope Support Group, 4 p.m. at Riverside Community Church. Meets first and third Wed. of month. Free support group for moms and moms-to-be; talk about what motherhood is really like. Babies in arms welcome.

Sept. 20 — Columbia Gorge Beekeeping Association Meeting, 6:15 p.m. at the Rockford Grange. Dr. Dewey Caron, “Do You Have the Fat Fall Bees Yet?” All welcome. Affiliated with the Oregon State Beekeepers Association. Meets third Wednesday of the month.

Sept. 21 — Community Meals at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. 11:30 a.m.; call CAT at 541-386-4202 for transport. More info at 541-352-7141. Each Thursday.

Sept. 21 — Hood River Republicans Meeting, 5:30 p.m. at China Gorge. Meets every third Thursday of the month. Info at hr_gop@embarqmail.com.

Sept. 22 — Gorge Women in Black, 12-1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak. Standing in silence for peace and justice every Friday. More on Facebook.

Sept. 22 — Harvest Dinner, 4 p.m. at Mt. View Orchards. Locally sourced meal by Chef Ben Stenn; local wine pairings, live music, silent auction. Supports Gorge Grown Food Network. Tickets www. gorgegrown.com; more info at 541-490-6420.

Sept. 23 — Hood River Farmers’ Market, 9-1 p.m. at Fifth and Columbia. Local food and craft vendors, children’s activities, live music, cooking demos, hot food vendors and more. DEBIT and SNAP cards, WIC and FDNP coupons accepted.

Sept. 23 — Grief Share Meeting, 10-noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church. For those experiencing grief and loss. More at 541-386-1049.

Sept. 23 — Wild Bill's Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 7 p.m. Fundraiser for Elks scholarship programs. Open to the community. Minimum $250 progressive blackout each week. Hosted by the Elks and the Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus.

Sept. 24 — Mosier Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Hwy. 30 and Center Street (next to Mosier School). Live music and other activities. More at www.gorgegrown.com.

Sept. 26 — Gorge Windbags Toastmaster Meeting, noon at Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River campus, 1730 College Way. Meets every Tuesday. Info at 541-506-6022 or tmsullivan@cgcc.edu.



Sept 27 — La Leche League, 11-noon at Dog River Coffee. Free; partners and siblings welcome. Breastfeeding support. More at LLLofHoodRiver@gmail or 541-778-3100.

Sept. 28 — Community Meals at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. 11:30 a.m.; call CAT at 541-386-4202 for transport. More info at 541-352-7141. Each Thursday.

Sept. 29 — Gorge Women in Black, 12-1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak. Standing in silence for peace and justice every Friday. More on Facebook.

Sept. 30 — Hood River Farmers’ Market, 9-1 p.m. at Fifth and Columbia. Local food and craft vendors, children’s activities, live music, cooking demos, hot food vendors and more. DEBIT and SNAP cards, WIC and FDNP coupons accepted.

Sept. 30 — Grief Share Meeting, 10-noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church. For those experiencing grief and loss. More at 541-386-1049.

Sept. 30 — Wild Bill's Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 7 p.m. Fundraiser for Elks scholarship programs. Open to the community. Minimum $250 progressive blackout each week. Hosted by the Elks and the Mid-Columbia Knights of Columbus.