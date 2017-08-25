HRVHS Volleyball: ‘We’d like to win our last game of the year’

The Hood River Valley High School 2017 volleyball season is underway and there’s nothing but excitement surrounding this team after what they accomplished last year.

With an 8-2 record in conference play, HRV volleyball won the Columbia River Conference title and qualified for the 5A state playoffs. The year ended with them going 23-6-1 after a second-round exit to the number one seed in the playoffs.

Most of the girls from last year’s playoff run are back this year, including four of their five all-conference players.

“Our goal is to get back to the state tournament and we’ve got a team this year that can go a long way when we get there,” said Head Coach Scott Walker.

Only about a week into practice and the girls, consisting of five seniors, six juniors, and one sophomore, are already beginning to realize how special this team can be. Walker explained that practices begin with the same warmup every day and with a roster compiled of competitive girls, Walker’s out there warming up with them. He can only describe what he sees on the court around him in one word, “Wow.”

“Even just in warmups, I had a couple girls come up to me and say, ‘Coach, we looked really good just warming up.’”

This year’s team will be the tallest Walker has ever coached, with four girls over six feet tall: Shae Duffy, Katie Kennedy, Carli Stroud and Chloe Kurahara. Surrounded by good setters, this team will really be able to crush the ball, “but we can only do that if we pass — we have to pass,” he said.

Passing and a middle presence were the two glaring struggles for last year’s team and things they knew they needed to improve on, but these areas of concern heading into this season are already looking like less and less of a problem only a few days into practice.

Last year the middle was only there because the team needed her to be there and she had the IQ to play that position, but she wasn’t really a middle. This year Kurahara, who actually plays the middle position, has already shown her presence in practice.

“When we have Kennedy and Kurahara going at each other in practice, it’s just a back and forth block, rip ball, block, rip ball, and that’s what we needed. It’s one of the things we were missing last year,” said Walker.

This will complement Duffy, last year’s conference player of the year, tremendously because if teams focus on trying to take her out of the game, as they did last year, then that’s going to open everyone else up on the floor who are just as capable to make a play on the ball.

“It will be nice to have Kurahara and Duffy coming into the front row together in at least two rotations as that’ll make it hard for teams to just key on Duffy,” he said. “Teams won’t be able to assume Duffy is going to get set every time, which happened a lot last year, but this year if they key on Duffy, Kurahara will come up and just smash the ball.”

There’s also another good hitter coming to the front row this year and that’s sophomore Stroud, the fourth six-footer on the team. For her, the biggest thing will be figuring out the varsity game and her footwork because Walker has seen her block balls just standing in front the net and hit balls hard with an unorthodox stance. However, once improvement is made, “holy cow, that’ll be something to watch. It’s really fun stuff out here right now,” said Walker.

There are also a bunch of girls on the team who can jump serve now, which is just another strength for the team heading into season competition. Although a jump serve isn’t any tougher than a regular serve, “It’s just an idea of, ‘Oh she’s jumping serving,’ it’s completely mental for the other team,” he said. “Mentally wearing down an opponent and then complementing that with these girls hitting abilities, as they all hit the ball with really low fast serves that are hard to track, is going to make us a tough team to beat.”

The focus for this team will be on passing and serving, and by the end of the season if they can do that effectively, the goal is right to the point for Walker and his team: “We’d like to win our last game of the year.”

Volleyball will begin their regular season schedule next Tuesday Aug. 29 at home against Redmond High School at 6:30 p.m.