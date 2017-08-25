‘Love your Columbia’ events return Saturday

Community clean-up events and celebrations are coming back to the Columbia Gorge. The following take place Saturday, Aug. 26:

Hood River: Nichols Natural Area (Nichols Parkway, meet in front of the Hampton Inn) Cleanup and invasive species removal with Columbia Riverkeeper and Riverside Community Church from 9 to 11 a.m.

Cascade Locks: Thunder Island Brewery Co., 515 S.W. Portage Road. Thunder Island will donate a portion of their proceeds on Aug. 26 to Columbia Riverkeeper.

Mount Hood: Mt. Hood Meadows (14040 Highway 35) Cleanup with Snowrider Project and Mt. Hood Meadows from 10 a.m. to noon.

Love Your Columbia Day encourages communities along the Columbia to clean up, restore, and celebrate the river. To register for events online, visit columbiariverkeeper.org.

Underwood, WA: Mouth of the White Salmon River (Treiber Rd. & Cook-Underwood Rd.)

Litter pickup along the mouth of the White Salmon River with Friends of the White Salmon River from 10 a.m. to noon.

Lyle: Klickitat Trail (Lyle Trailhead Parking Lot) Trail cleanup with Klickitat Trail Conservancy and Klickitat Advocacy at 9:30 am.

And on Sunday, an interpretive float will take place on the White Salmon River.