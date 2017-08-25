Peace Village in Mosier draws 150 campers

The 11th annual Columbia Gorge Peace Village last month drew a record 150 campers to Mosier School for a week of active learning about social justice, environmental citizenship, wellness, collaboration, media literacy, and self-empowerment.

Jesse Papac teaches yoga, left, campers enjoy waterplay, and youngsters do “Simon Says” under a tent. Community partners at Peace Village included: Good Medicine Lounge, HR Organics, Rosauers, Tumbleweed, Stepping Stone, Juanita’s, Veronica’s Salsa, Beneventi’s, Riverside Grill and FISH food bank.