0

Peace Village in Mosier draws 150 campers

SUP Junior Elite Team members Sarah Davies, left, Rose Hopkins and Mary Rose Kissinger do a “sun salutation” dance on the Viento Park beach prior to their Gorge Cup Challenge Run on Aug. 19.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
SUP Junior Elite Team members Sarah Davies, left, Rose Hopkins and Mary Rose Kissinger do a “sun salutation” dance on the Viento Park beach prior to their Gorge Cup Challenge Run on Aug. 19.

By Kirby Neumann-Rea

As of Friday, August 25, 2017

The 11th annual Columbia Gorge Peace Village last month drew a record 150 campers to Mosier School for a week of active learning about social justice, environmental citizenship, wellness, collaboration, media literacy, and self-empowerment.

Jesse Papac teaches yoga, left, campers enjoy waterplay, and youngsters do “Simon Says” under a tent. Community partners at Peace Village included: Good Medicine Lounge, HR Organics, Rosauers, Tumbleweed, Stepping Stone, Juanita’s, Veronica’s Salsa, Beneventi’s, Riverside Grill and FISH food bank.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)