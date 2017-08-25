The sport in racquetball’s shadow: Handball

Nobody told me what I was getting myself into a few weeks ago, but it would’ve have been nice to know.

Through the back entrance of the Elks Lodge I made my way through a hallway, a hallway so tight my shoulders were rubbing up against the walls to the left and right of me. I continued down this path as the noise of balls smacking up against hardwood floors and glass started to become more vibrant with each step I took. Then voices became clear as daylight and that’s when I heard, “RJ, right?” and at 4 p.m. on a Monday my day was just getting started.

Prior to 4 p.m., I had no idea what handball was all about. I’ve always seen racquetball being played on the courts near the main entrance of the Sports Club, but never handball. With the day just getting started, I had a lot to learn. Although I was fortunate enough to be welcomed by Michael Stenberg and his family to come out and learn about the sport that lives in the shadow of racquetball.

Michael was introduced to handball about four years ago. “It’s funny how I started playing. I was playing racquetball at the time and this woman named Jennifer Hinman came over to me and said, ‘You want to try a real sport? Come play handball.’”

So, the next Monday when the Elks Lodge opened their facility up for people to play handball, Michael gave it a shot.

With the rules being similar to racquetball, Michael went in with some confidence, but found out quickly it was a much different game.

“In handball, I learned my very first game out there that you must have the ability to use both hands effectively and have great hand-eye coordination to complement that,” he said. “It’s a sport that requires you to generate a lot more power than racquetball in order to make a playable ball.”

I’m sure his farther, Oscar Stenberg, warned him about what power truly is in handball, as it was the reason why he gave it up a long time ago.

Oscar was introduced to the game of handball in 1968, but with a racquetball and no gloves. His stepdad had heard he was playing handball at Oregon College of Education, which is now Western Oregon University, with a group of guys and signed him up for a tournament in Portland.

“I get there and it’s a small ball and gloves, I’d never heard of it. I go into this tournament and we’re spotted 16 points when we start. We get beat 21-17 and the guy that beat us was Jack Scrivens,” said Oscar. Scrivens at the time was ranked number one in the nation in singles and was later inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame. “I’m serious when I say this guy hit the ball so hard I stopped and said, ‘I’m out of here, I’m done.’ And that was it for me. I never played handball again until about three years ago when Michael got me back out here.”

Michael not only influenced his dad, but also his mom, Helen Stenberg, to come out and try it as well. Although at first, she didn’t believe that it was possible for her to play a game with such intensity at her age. Michael explained, “My mom said to me when I asked her to come out, ‘I’d love to try it but I could never, never run and hit the ball like that.’” Now after a year of playing, Michael’s mother and father have already competed in regional tournaments and have lost weight along the way.

Handball is a sport that doesn’t have an age limit; both the young and old can participate. “(It’s) a great method to lose weight as it works out the whole body,” said Michael. “My mom and dad have both lost around 20 pounds since they picked the game up and they’re out there playing, looking and feeling better than ever.”

This sport also provides a unique aspect to other sports as it expands your skill set, and picking this sport up at a young age isn’t a bad idea. “I wish I knew about this sport when I was younger as one of the remarkable things about this sport is how it transfers to others,” Michael said.

“In high school, I played baseball and it’s tough to track the ball with how fast it’s going while fielding and batting, but after I had been playing handball for a while, I went back out to play a baseball league game with some people and fielding the ball was so much easier. I caught the ball off the bat much quicker and the ball is huge compared to a handball or racquetball so it’s hard to miss.”

But this was it for my reporting — at least on the Stenberg family and their experience with handball, as Oscar had come up to me and put his hand on my shoulder and told me, “Put your reporter stuff down RJ, come on, it’s time for you to get in there.”

Part 2: Handball: More like Handsball

By RJ Chavez, News sports reporter

From the Stenberg experience with handball (see related story on page A7), to the Chavez one. I thought I was ready, but Michael noticed I still had a plastic seal over the lens of my protective googles before we started playing. Once those were taken off it was show time, and what was playing out for those watching was a comedy in the making.

Before the game started, I had Michael, his brother Brian, and father Oscar take me through the rules.

We played to 21 and only the serving team could score. The rules for where the ball must land on a serve is the same in handball as it is in racquetball, and once the ball is playable, everything around you is fair game — it’s just the matter of getting the ball back to the front of the wall without letting the ball hit the floor twice. Again, similar game to racquetball, except this game you must really be able to use both hands effectively, which was a problem for me.

The teams weren’t even at all. It was me, a novice at best, and Michael against Brian and Oscar. Michael was shorthanded, literally, as my left hand was not capable of making any plays on the ball, so we were basically playing three hands against four.

We started off the game down 2-8, and Michael had all two of our points. The ball was flying off every part of the wall imaginable and half the time I had no idea where it was or even where I was.

I know for a fact Brian and Oscar scored every time I was tested to use my left hand, as I would swing at the ball as if I had never heard what a left hand was. A few times when I swung at the ball with my left, it looked so funny Brian’s kids would chuckle a bit as they watched us play.

Even when the ball would come to my right hand, it was difficult to make a play on the ball, especially when it’s gliding only a few inches over the floor. “Putting a cut on the ball and having nothing but a few inches under the ball to swoop it and play it, it’s tough,” said Oscar. I couldn’t agree more — sometimes those hits look impossible — but then Michael or Oscar would come flying from the back wall and make a play.

Once Michael found his game, all I needed to do was not be a liability. As the game continued, I started to feel more comfortable, but for Michael, it looked like it was only getting harder for him as I think Brian and Oscar were starting to go easy on me and trying to put a little more pressure on him.

Michael ended up getting us nine more points, but Brian and Oscar also got another nine which made the score 11-17. This is where the beginning of my legacy started.

Down by 6, I called out the score before my serve, “17-11,” and then struck the ball with my right hand. This goes on, “17-12, 17-13, 17-14,” and so on until we’re tied up at 17. At 17, Brian and Oscar finally stopped me — well, they stopped Michael, since the only thing I had to do with those last six points scored is that they came off my serve.

Once I was done, Michael was up to serve and finished them off and we won 21-17 in probably the greatest comeback that Hood River sports has seen in decades. Michael was a hand down and still was able to pull off the win — and I am now 1-0 in handball games.

Afterwards, they encouraged me to come back out to play again, giving me a handball and googles for inspiration. I’ll have to think about it over the offseason because if I leave the game now I go out on top.

A huge thank you to the whole Stenberg family for the experience.