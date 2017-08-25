State Parks extends comment period on camping fee increase

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is proposing amendments to agency rules related to overnight camping rates for state parks. A $2 per site increase in the base rate for overnight rental fees on select types of campsites was approved by the Oregon Legislature as part of the 2017-19 OPRD budget. The deadline for public comment on the amendments is extended to Sept. 15.

The proposed rule will increase the base rate for yurts, cabins, full hook up, partial hook up, hiker-biker, equestrian and group sites. Tent site rates will not increase, which maintains a lower cost option for park visitors. The proposed rule is aligned with the views expressed in park surveys that show visitors prefer smaller rate increases on a more frequent basis than a large fee increase in the future. Day-use parking pass prices will not increase.

The full text of the amendment to Oregon Administrative Rule 736-015-0020 and 736-015-0040 is available online at bit.ly/Oregon-StateParkRulemaking. Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 15, and can be made:

n Online at bit.ly/Oregon-StateParkRulemaking;

n In writing to Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn.: Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301;

n Through e-mail to OPRD.publiccomment@oregon.gov.

After reviewing public comments, agency staff plan to present a final recommended rule for consideration by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission at its Sept. 20 business meeting. If approved by the commission, new rates would be effective on new reservations made after Oct. 1, 2018.