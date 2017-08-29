Author Laura Jack debuts her new book on Sept. 6

Hood River author Laura Jack’s new book, “The Compassion Code,” debuts at the downtown Basik Açai Café on Sept. 6.

The book launch party will be from 6-8 p.m. at the café, 112 Oak St.

After graduating from college, Jack lost her mother in a tragic accident — she was hit and run over by a car while crossing the street. Jack immediately went into survival mode, taking care of everything and everyone except herself.

Her journey towards healing and learning to have compassion for herself while confronting her grief inspired her to become a certified grief recovery specialist, and to write “The Compassion Code: How to Say The Right Thing When The Wrong Thing Happens.”

The book offers tools and resources to help readers become more compassionate with family, friends, co-workers, and themselves, particularly during life’s transitions and losses. It is available for purchase on Amazon and will soon be available through all retail outlets.

Jack teaches about compassionate communication and how we can relate to one another more effectively during the challenging moments in life. Using practices of self-care and self-love, she helps people rediscover their light after loss. Her mission is to cultivate a culture of compassion, starting with self, and to create a better understanding of loss and its accompanying grief. To learn more, visit www.laurajack.com and join the Army of Compassion at www.facebook.com/groups/thearmyofcompassion to build bridges of compassion and understanding.

Jack said, “This is a movement to create a world with more love. Compassion ... and love are based on understanding one another ... knowing each other's stories. When we know each other without labels, compassion becomes inevitable and hatred becomes impossible. This is a place to build bridges and unite us as humans no matter our beliefs.”