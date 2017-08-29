0

‘Canoe’ coming

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
By Kirby Neumann-Rea

As of Tuesday, August 29, 2017

In Parkdale, The Blue Canoe café is taking shape, with opening around Oct. 1 on Baseline Drive, in the former Alabama Jim’s space. New building owners and proprietors are John and Christina McGhee, shown power-washing the front awning of the building, while their daughter, Ella, watches. The Blue Canoe interior is being fully remodeled and deck and other outside seating area improvements are planned.

