‘Canoe’ coming

In Parkdale, The Blue Canoe café is taking shape, with opening around Oct. 1 on Baseline Drive, in the former Alabama Jim’s space. New building owners and proprietors are John and Christina McGhee, shown power-washing the front awning of the building, while their daughter, Ella, watches. The Blue Canoe interior is being fully remodeled and deck and other outside seating area improvements are planned.
