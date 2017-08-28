CCA celebrates Latino art and culture in September

Columbia Center for the Arts is excited to host a month-long, center-wide celebration of Latino Art and Culture throughout September. This program is part of the art center’s 2017 Cultural Series, which included honoring the Art and Culture of Japan and will feature Native American Arts and Culture in November.

During September, all facets of the art center — gallery, theater and studio/classroom — will host programming and events focusing on Latino art. Opening reception is Friday, Sept. 1 from 6-8 p.m., with appetizers, traditional foods and wine, music and dancing by Columbia Gorge Secret Salsa Society, make-your-own fiesta flowers, and a weaving demonstration with Francisco and Laura Bautista.

“We’re so excited to be having these cultural events this year,” said Kerry Cobb, executive director. “Our May Japanese Arts and Culture events were so popular and well-attended, and we’re looking forward to all the events and beautiful art that will be featured in the September Latino Arts and Culture programming, where all of our visual arts, performing arts, and classes will focus on the rich Latino artistic and cultural heritage.

“Being able to bring these extraordinary visual arts exhibitions and performing artists to Hood River is a rare treat, and we hope everyone will come and experience this spectacular art. We’re also grateful for the wonderful support we have received from the community for this series.”