‘Cemetery Tales’ returns to Idlewild Sept. 15-17

The ninth annual “Cemetery Tales” living history program returns Sept. 15-17 with the theme “Strong Women.”

Guests will hear six stories of “ordinary” people who are buried in the cemetery, courtesy of local residents who research and write the life stories and perform them, in costume, before audiences of 15 at a time.

“What were young women supposed to do in centuries past in order to survive after being raised in the protective care of parents?” asks a press release. “Throughout the time, the fairytale answer was to find Prince Charming, get married (so as to have a husband for support), bare and raise children, take care of the family household, and then life would be just fine.

“More than not, that plan led to constant hard work, grief and having to find other ways just to survive and keep the family together,” the press release continues. “The History Museum of Hood River County’s 2017 Cemetery Tales will feature the life stories of six women who, through their strength and stamina, found ways to survive when faced with unforeseen circumstances. Survived or not?”

The event will begin at Providence Down Manor, 1950 Sterling Place, with check in and a bus ride to the cemetery.

The shows begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15-16 with nine total performances, and 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 17 with six. Tickets are $20 general admission, $18 for students 12-18 years, senior citizens and groups of 15. Tickets can be purchased at the museum, or at www.brownpapertickets.com. This event is not recommended for children below the age of 12. Performances sell out quickly, so advanced purchase is recommended.

Volunteers are needed as guides for each audience group of 15, as well as to help set up for the performances; contact the museum for more information at 541-386-6772.

Providence Down Manor will serve dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. on Sept. 15-16, with profits benefitting the museum. Reservations are required at 541-387-8295.

This year’s characters and actors are:

Hostess: Alberta Kirkwood, teacher and active community member (Jean Harmon)

Lenora Frick, 1901-1993, widow, teacher and principal (Ann Zuehlke)

Alma Kroeger, 1867-1959, adventurer, orchardist (Barb Berry)

Irene Elliott, 1893-1989, wife and mother (Kathy Peldyak)

Itsu Akiyama, 1896-1996, Japanese picture bride (Kathy Akiyama, granddaughter)

Elsie Tenney, 1895-1944, mother and innkeeper (Barb Hosford, granddaughter)

Alma Nesbit, early 1900s, adventurer and homesteader (Kelly Sullivan)

Louisa Nesbitt, mother to Alma (Bonnie Withers)

George Nesbitt, brother to Alma (Jarren Seal)

Dr. Victoria Hampton, doctor (Margaret Crowell)

Bert Stanahan, Fashion stable owner (Richard Withers)