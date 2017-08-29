Entertainment Update for Aug. 30 edition

Moe Dixon at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines Tasting Room:

Moe Dixon with Kit Garoutte, Friday, Sept. 1, 6-9 p.m.

“Moe is best known for his ability to create an energy that brings people together through song. His magical performances are highlighted by masterful guitar playing and powerful vocals.”

Flight 1852, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2-5 p.m.

“Flight 1852 will perform an eclectic blend of blues, jazz, and contemporary tunes to accompany your wine tasting experience. This quartet, comprised of keyboardist/ vocalist Susie Sinclair, guitarist Bill Irish, bass player Chic Preston and percussionist Scot Bergeron, delivers a full-bodied yet mellow blend that promises to please.”

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Deakin Hicks in Mosier Aug. 31

“Deakin Hicks is the unique musical partnership between Thomas Deakin and Lucas Hicks. It is a collaboration between a composer and an improvisor, an accordionist and a clarinetist, a Mendorite and a Latter Day Soundationist. Their deep and dedicated collusion has created something fascinatingly foreign yet enchantingly familiar.” For a special one night only show they are joining forces with local Gorge players — Ben Bonham, Ronnie Ontiveros, Tim Ortlieb and Dennis Williams — for an evening of musical exchange, experimentation and exuberant delight. Catch them on Thursday, Aug 31 from 7-9 p.m. at the re-vamped Mosier Company restaurant. Mosier Company, 904 2nd Ave., Mosier; 541-705-0302.

Open Mic at the White Buffalo

On Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. it's Open Mic on the White Buffalo patio with sound and lighting by John Cyparski. Come out to play, dine and dance. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Tim Mayer at CG Hotel

Catch pianist Tim Mayer at the Columbia Gorge Hotel this Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. in the lounge. Guest singer Maddie McLean joins for the Friday night set. Columbia Gorge Hotel, 4000 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5566.

Back to Hogwarts Wand Making

Sept. 1 is the first day of the Hogwarts school year! No wand yet? No worries! From 2-3 p.m. in the Hood River Library meeting room, make a wand, get sorted into a house and start the school year right. Open to Hogwarts students just starting or returning to school (upper elementary school aged and up). Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.

