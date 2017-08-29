Farmworker Celebration: Gracias, Campesinos

The first Farmworker Celebration in Hood River on Sunday in Jackson Park honored long-time orchard employees including Guadalupe Valderrama, center, with organizer Nubia Contreras of the non-profit Oregon Human Development Corporation.

Martha Verduzco, left, informed attendees about guidance available through Immigration Counseling Services of Hood River, and musical and dance groups included Vancouver’s Orgullo Morelense Cemica, in traditional costumes based in Morellos, Mexico.