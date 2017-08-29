Pet of the Week: Kenai the Husky is ready for adventure

Kenai has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. He’s a purebred Husky! Isn't he gorgeous?! They think he's around four years old. He came to us as a stray, underweight and in desperate need of a groom. They brushed off enough hair to cover a whole other dog!

This guy loves going on walks and does wonderfully on leash. Kenai is true to his breed in that he is independent, but has a strong bond with his favorite people. He loves to give his version of doggy hugs where he leans against your legs for a snuggle. Huskies are very smart, so they need a guardian with strong leadership and training experience. Kenai also needs a fenced yard because Huskies like to wander. He would love to go to an active household so he can go on all kinds of adventures! He likes most dogs, especially if given the proper introduction.

Kenai is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Kenai is $205.

Adopt a Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions.

Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.