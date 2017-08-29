Road 44 Fire defeated

Crews caught and quickly controlled a 400-foot fire off the 44 Road, reported at 10 a.m. Sunday, southeast of Parkdale. Preliminary investigation indicates the fire was human caused, according to a Mt. Hood National Forest spokesman.
The fire climbed trees on a steep hillside about 100 yards from the road, two miles from Highway 35.
U.S. Forestry crews responded along with National Forest personnel, and water drops were made from helicopter on loan from the Indian Creek fire west of Cascade Locks.
