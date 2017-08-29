Sheriff Log, Aug. 20 to 26

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Aug. 20 — Frankton Road, 300 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and criminal mischief III.

Aug. 22 — SW Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for criminal trespass II, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and criminal mischief I.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Aug. 21 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Aug. 21 — Neal Creek Road, 3300 block — Deputies responded to a report of a hit and run motor vehicle crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Aug. 22 — State Street, 300 block — Male juvenile transported to NORCOR.

Aug. 23 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Aug. 26 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Male arrested for a felony warrant and misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Aug. 21 — Bell Court, 3300 block — Male contacted regarding a theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle complaint.

Aug. 21 — Portland Drive, 3800 block — Theft reported.

Other:

Aug. 20 — Parkdale — Search and rescue conducted for a lost hiker on the Indian Springs Trail.

Aug. 23 — Bell Court, 3300 block — Runaway juvenile reported.

Aug. 23 — Lost Lake Road, 5000 block — Runaway juvenile reported.