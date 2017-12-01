CAST, Plays for Non-Profits start shows

The second graders at Mid Valley Elementary receive a treat on Wednesday night: they will be the guest audience for a dress rehearsal performance of “Merry Christmas, Strega Nona” (photo above).

Columbia Center for the Arts, teacher Sophie Whitehead and principal Kim Yasui got together to provide the theater experience for the youngsters, many of whom have never seen live theater. The students will be bused downtown and charged $2 for the show at CAST theater at 7 p.m.

See page A5, Holiday Happenings for details on “Strega Nona,” which formally opens Dec. 9.

Also see Holiday Happenings for information on “A Christmas Carol,” opening Dec. 2. The Plays for Non-Profits production happens at Wy’east Middle School in Odell.

‘The Little Prince’ auditions scheduled for Dec. 11-12

Open auditions are announced for “The Little Prince,” directed by Nicole Scribner, at Columbia Center for the Arts Dec. 11-12, 6:30 p.m. People of all ages are invited to audition.

Four to 10 actors are needed (some double casting is possible depending on turnout), including The Little Prince, 8-12 years old, could be played by someone a little older if they are youthful.

About The Little Prince

A stranded aviator comes across a mysterious little prince in the middle of the Sahara Desert. As the aviator pieces together the story of The Little Prince’s journey, he comes to a new understanding of how we relate to each other and what is essential is invisible to the eye.