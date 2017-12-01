CCA holds Dittebrandt drawing

Columbia Center for the Arts has announced a raffle of the two paintings by the late Ellen Dittebrandt remaining in the center collection.

Tickets are $100 each, with only 99 tickets sold. Both are landscapes, including an evocative multi-panel image of Mount Hood, and a colorful forest and stream scene.

Winners will be announced on First Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. The first name drawn will be offered choice of the two works. The second name drawn will win the remaining piece; winners need not be present to win.

Tickets are available only at the art center gallery, open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 7 p.m. on Dec. 8, 15 and 22.