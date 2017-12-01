County Clerk notes dates for Jan. 23 special election

A special election will be held throughout Oregon on Jan. 23 on Measure 101 which “approves temporary assessments to fund health care for low-income individuals and families, and to stabilize health insurance premiums,” according to the referendum text. It also will provide “temporary assessments on insurance companies, some hospitals, and other providers of insurance or health care coverage. Insurers may not increase rates on health insurance premiums by more than 1.5 percent as a result of these assessments.”

In Hood River County, out of country and military ballots will be mailed Dec. 8; out of state ballots will be mailed Dec. 26. The last day to register to vote is Jan. 2, and ballots will be mailed Jan. 3. Election day is Jan. 23.

Absentee ballot request forms are available at the Hood River County office or online at sos.oregon.gov/vot-ing/Pages/myvote.aspx.