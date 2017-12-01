Good cheer in words, pictures, and swags

Julie Adams of “Hello Gorgeous” beauty and barber shop in Odell writes, “I would like to give a big thank you to the Odell Garden Club. At the beginning of the Christmas holidays, a lovely handmade swag adorns all the businesses in Odell. Thank you to all who make these swags and deliver them. They have been adding beauty and joy to my piece of heaven for the past 10 years.”

•

Hood River photographer Peter Marbach presents the lone calendar from among 50 book authors at Oregon Historical Society’s annual Holiday Cheer Sale on Dec. 3.

The event is free and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. at Oregon Historical Society, 1200 S.W. Park Ave., Portland.

Marbach will sell his 2018 Columbia Gorge and Oregon calendars for $12.95 each, both printed at Columbia Gorge Press in Hood River. Marbach’s Oregon calendar features his dramatic image of the 2017 total eclipse framed by climbers on Monkey Face at Smith Rocks State Park in central Oregon.

•

The November 2017 issue of Highlights published a poem from 7-year-old James Athos in its “Your Own Pages” section. Athos, the child of Rachel Perman, is a second grader at Westside Elementary School. He enjoys reading, writing stories and playing video games. Athos wants to be a scientist when he grows up.

Athos wrote a poem about his three cats: Andy, Johnson, and Boof.

Each year, Highlights readers send the magazine more than 35,000 submissions. The magazine selects work by boys and girls of all ages and from many different places in the world. Athos was one of only 42 children chosen for the November 2017 issue. By showcasing a representative sample of all the work, Highlights hopes to foster children’s creativity.

Devoted to “Fun with a Purpose” for 70 years, Highlights for Children, Inc. has helped children become their best selves, said a press release — creative, curious, confident and caring. Its flagship publication, Highlights magazine, the most recognizable and widely read children’s magazine in the nation, printed its one-billionth copy in June 2006.

If other children want to submit their work to be considered for publication in future Highlights issues, visit www.highlightskids.com/send-us-your-creative-work for more information on the guidelines and details for submission.