Groups offer ways to help during the holidays

Warm, handknit or crocheted items for men, women and children are being collected at Knot Another Hat for local warming shelters in Hood River and The Dalles, as well as for The Next Door, Helping Hands Against Violence, and the people of Cascade Locks.

Bring items to Knot Another Hat any time until Dec. 17.

•

Registration for the 2017 Hood River County Christmas Project started Nov. 9 and continues for families in need through Dec. 9.



The program provides assistance with food and children’s gifts, during the Christmas holiday and can benefit many Hood River County families that are currently receiving State of Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, or who have a Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) card, or who are enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan (OHP card).

Families wishing to apply will need to bring proof of eligibility and residency. Last year, approximately 480 families (over 1,900 men, women, and children) registered and received community support.

Christmas Project applications will be taken at the following locations and dates:

Hood River — Oregon Department of Human Services, 1610 Ninth Court: Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 1, and 8; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 2 and 9.

Applicants, including Odell, Parkdale and Cascade Locks residents, can sign up at whichever location is most convenient for them.

To help Christmas Project by volunteering or sponsoring a family in need, visit www. hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.

•

Gorge Windermere offices are collecting new or gently used coats and blankets for local charities and shelters.