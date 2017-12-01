Holiday Happenings updated for Dec. 2 edition

Dec. 2 — Scouting for Food Drive. Local Boys Scouts will be going door to door to collect food for local food banks.

Dec. 2 — Breakfast with Santa, 8-11 a.m. at West Side Fire Station, 4250 Barrett Drive. Adults $6, kids $4; all you can eat pancakes, sausage and eggs. Pictures with Santa!

Cascade Locks events Cascade Locks celebrates the season with a variety of events this month. n Dec. 2 — School Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the school gymnasium. n Dec. 3 — City Festival of Lights, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Dec. 2 — Festival of Trees Community Day, 9-noon at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, The Dalles. Free admission.

Dec. 2 — Holiday Bazaar, 9-3p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 11th and Eugene.



Dec. 2 — Photos with Santa, 10-2 p.m. at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living. Bring on-perishable food item, unwrapped toy or cash donation for Christmas Project. Sponsored by Eyeopener Lions Club and Hawks Ridge.

Dec. 2 — Happy Hands Craft and Bake Sale, 10-3 p.m. at Spirit of Grace Church, 1140 Tucker.

Dec. 2 — 67th Annual Christmas Bazaar, 10-4 p.m. at Wy’east Community Church, Odell.

Dec. 2, 8-9, 15-16 — A Christmas Carol, 7:30 p.m. at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. See Happenings, page A9 for details.

Dec. 2-3 — Mosier County Christmas Fair, 10-4 p.m. at Mosier Community School. Photos with Santa, 11-3 p.m. both days.

Dec. 3 — Cookies with Santa, 11-4 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall.

Dec. 3 — Holiday Benefit Concert with Aaron Meyer, 3:30 p.m. in the Gorge Room, Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Benefit for United Way.

Dec. 7 — Tinsel and Tails, 7-8:30 p.m. at Riverside Community Church. Fundraiser for Hood River Adopt A Dog featuring friends and students of Diana Beterbide. Tickets $15 adults and $5 for children.

Dec. 9 — Wreath Contest, 10-2 p.m. at Parkhurst Place. Annual event; make a wreath and donate to Parkhurst Place before 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. Entries will be judged and purchased by the public, with proceeds benefiting the Hood River County Christmas Project. Stop by Dec. 9 to judge and purchase a wreath.

Dec. 9-10 — Last Chance Holiday Bazaar, 10-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. Free admission and parking. Over 40 vendors; Special Olympics fundraiser, lunch and beverages available in kitchen.

Dec. 9-10, Dec. 14-16 — “Merry Christmas, Strega Nona,” family-friendly theater, at Columbia Center for the Arts, 2 and 7 p.m. (columbiaarts.org; $20 adults, $15 student/seniors and $8 children under 10).

Dec. 11-26 — Free Downtown Parking