Horizon girls basketball runs out of gas in home season opener versus Stevenson

The Horizon girls basketball team is coming off one of its best seasons as a program, ending with a 21-6 overall record, a 13-1 record in league play and a Big Sky league title.

Horizon also ended with a final ranking of 16th in the final 1A OSAA standings and would clinch the eighth seed in the OSAA state championship, which was enough for them to earn a first-round bye.

However, in their second-round matchup against ninth seed Powder Valley, the Hawks would fall 41-27.

Last season, the Hawks saw an extraordinary turnaround in their girls basketball program and much of the success came from the culture change that first-year head coach Brian Stevens and Assistant Coach Kevin Dale brought with them from The Dalles.

Over the offseason, both Stevens and Dale accepted jobs as head and assistant coaches for the girls varsity basketball team at The Dalles high school.

With their departures, Horizon Christian Athletic Director John Combs has stepped in as this year’s head coach, and in their first game of the season, they fell at home to Stevenson by a score of 58-43.

The girls had kept this game close in the first half, within 10 points for much of it.

But Horizon had one player out with injury, one who suffered an injury during the game and one who sat out the first half because of a team rule violation, and with a roster of eight girls, all these absences from the game began to take a toll on the Hawks.

In the second half, Stevenson came out with fresh legs and capitalized on a fatigued Hawks team.

Stevenson would go on a run in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

The girls will play in the Hawks Invitational this weekend, with their first game being against Triad high school from Klamath Falls on Dec. 1 (results unavailable at press time).

On Saturday, Dec. 2, the girls will play in their final day of the Hawks Invitational at Horizon Christian.

2017-18 Horizon girls roster:

Fionna Marsalis (0), 5-6 sophomore; Carmen Ramirez (1), 5-2 freshman; Kathleen Robison (2), 5-4 senior; Hailee Borrego (3), 5-2 junior; Sydney Wells (11), 5-5 freshman; Alexis Ruiz (12), 5-8 senior; Kaitlin Wenz (23), 5-8 junior; Marena Decker (24), 5-6 junior.