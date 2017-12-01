‘I Am Jazz’ reading supports transgender, non-binary youth

The book “I Am Jazz” will be read Dec. 7 at White Salmon Community Library.

The free 4 p.m. reading is a way to support transgender and non-binary youth in local communities, according to sponsors Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance, Klickitat County Health Department, and the library.

Authors of the 32-page children’s’ book are Jessica Herthel, Jazz Jennings, and Shelagh McNicholas.

For details, contact meganw@klickitatcounty.org.

Jennings is one of the youngest and most prominent voices in the national discussion about gender identity, according to Web sources. At the age of five, Jazz transitioned to life as a girl, with the support of her parents. She was named one of “The 25 Most Influential Teens” of the year by Time.