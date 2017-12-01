Kegler's Corner: Mike Parke bowls 300

Bowlers love turkeys, as you probably know, and in our great game, a turkey is slang for three strikes in a row.

Last week saw shortened league action due to Thanksgiving, and turkeys were everywhere at Hood River’s legendary Orchard Lanes. Just like the Terminator, we knew Mike Parke “would be back.”

Parke has long earned the nickname “Doomsday Striking Machine,” which we gave him years ago because the renowned lefty from The Dalles bowls like a machine. He’s almost always on automatic, tossing strike after strike.

It’s been awhile, but Parke finished his outing in the last Tuesday Nite Mixed league by effectively stringing four straight turkeys in his last game, that is, 12 strikes in a row for a perfect 300 game. Mike has rolled so many perfectos, we’ve lost count. He finished up with a sweet scratch 722 three game series for the night, which was 119 pins over his average.

Aron Asai topped everybody in the most pins over average department last week because he cranked out a glitzy scratch 248 game in the same session, which boosted him 13 pins over his average.

A couple weeks ago, Liz Johnson beat all the best men bowlers in the world in a big Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) tournament to become only the second woman to win a regular tour event. Johnson is one of the best in the world and our own Bernie Keys is pretty darn good too!

Keys is having a great season and last week, she beat everybody, including all the men in the hot-shot, high-powered Wednesday night Fraternal league. Keys, who plays the lanes a lot like Liz Johnson, down and in off the right corner, pounded out a strong scratch 694 series that was capped by a lofty 279 game, both personal highs for the All-Star right hander. Keys finished up 124 pins over her average. Great bowling everybody!

League reports:

Monday night Industrial league: Kevin Harris, 244 game and 678 series; Nancy Asai, 225, 225, 223 games and 673 series; Matt Hodges, 256 game and 651 series; Aaron Troxel, 242 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Bernie Keys, 205 game.

Tuesday Nite Mixed league: Mike Parke 300, 237 games and 722 series; Patrick Olson, 664 series; Nancy Asai, 207, 204 games and 587 series; Bill Morrissey, 257 game; Bryan Mason, 255 game; Aron Asai, 248 game; Ken Espersen, 237 game; Stuart Kawachi, 235 game; Mary Finley, 216 game; Ciena Brittle, 200 game.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts & Fillies league: Lynn Spellman, 225, 203 games and 623 series; Mick Sherrell, 232, 203 games and 607 series; Kim McCartney, 213 game.

Wednesday night Fraternal league: Bernie Keys, 279, 232 games and 694 series; Josh Worth, 254 game and 656 series; Jeff Miller, 654 series; Stuart Kawachi, 256 game and 651 series; Ciena Brittle, 218, 214 games and 622 series; Jenna Hert 223 game.