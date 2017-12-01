Legion supports cadet

Hood River American Legion Post 22 sponsored Hood River Valley High School senior Sarah Sullenger to attend the 2017 Oregon Police Academy Cadet training program. The program includes several aspects of law enforcement training during the course. With Sullenger are, from left, Commander Jim Tomson, left, Commander Denny Leonard and Commander Carl Casey. Tomson and Casey are retired Sheriff’s Office captains.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment