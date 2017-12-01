LION SCREENERS

The local Lions Clubs in Hood River County are in the process of vision screening students at local schools. Pictured are the Lions who did screening at Hood River Middle School on Nov. 28. With the equipment, it took them just two hours to complete the screening. From left to right Tom Yates, Brad King, Judy Judd, Paul Zastrow, Stu Watson, Judith Poage and Art Carroll.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment