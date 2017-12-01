Lions announces grocery winners

For the 19th year, the Hood River Lions has awarded two more winners in its Grocery Raffle contest hosted by Rosauers Supermarket, who donates $500, said a press release.

The two winners, who have received $500 each this year, are Father Ron Maag and the FISH Food Bank, thanks to an anonymous person who purchased a ticket for the non-profit food provider. Lions members took to a table in the Rosauers entrance this fall, selling the $1 chances.

The grocery raffle benefits the Hood River Lions Club youth activities such as its Little League team, Flags for First Graders, Hood River Valley High School graduation party, Peace Poster art contest, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

The Hood River Lions thank Rosauers Supermarket for its participation.

•

Want to help someone with their groceries in this season of need? Look for pre-packaged grocery bags at local supermarkets, each one filled with healthy staple foods. Once purchased, the bags are directed to FISH Food Banks.