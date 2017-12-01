The Next Door names ‘Philanthropists of Year’

Jeff and Melissa Rippey of Hood River have been named The Next Door’s 2017 Bonnie Benton Philanthropists of the Year. The couple was recognized and thanked by staff in November at the organization’s office on the Heights.

The Rippeys have been friends and supporters of The Next Door since 2009.

Shortly after moving to the area, the Rippeys were looking for ways in which they could give back to the local community and heard about the work done by The Next Door. Wanting to support both an impactful and responsible organization, Jeff, a financial analyst, met with Executive Director Janet Hamada to review The Next Door’s financial statements. After reviewing statements from the previous four years, the Rippeys felt confident in the organization and its commitment to being good stewards of the gifts it receives, stated a press release.

The Next Door, a human services nonprofit established in 1971, serves children and families in seven Gorge Counties with programs that address social determinants to health. For more information about The Next Door, visit nextdoorinc.org or call 541-386-6665.