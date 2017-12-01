Pet of the Week: Bojangles is ‘happy-go-lucky’

Mr. Bojangles is ready for a home, and has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. He’s a 62 pound, 2-year-old, Husky/Lab mix (they think). Bojangles is oh so happy all the time and loves being with people.

He's an active boy who would love going to a family who can take him on hikes or any other kind of outdoor adventure. And don't forget about fetch! Bojangles absolutely loves chasing a squeaky toy or tennis ball around. He is very smart and learning more doggy manners every day with Adopt A Dog volunteers.

Bojangles is enthusiastic and playful with other dogs, but sometimes needs reminders that not all dogs share his joy! Mostly, this happy-go-lucky dog just wants a family to spend time with, get a good game of fetch in, and have plenty of belly rubs and back scratches.

Bojangles is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Bojangles is $250.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog @gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166.

They also offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service.

For more information visit www. 24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.